Bride Marries While Dad And Stepmom Are Mid-Divorce, So She Leaves Stepmom Off the Guest List And Then Refuses to Apologize When They Reconcile

They were separated. Divorce papers were in motion.

So when it came time to plan her wedding, this bride made the call: no invite for dad’s not-quite-ex.

Now that they’re back together, they’re demanding an apology—but she’s not backing down.

Check it out.

AITA for refusing to apologize for not inviting my dad’s wife to my wedding because they were divorcing at the time? I (28f) got married in November. I didn’t invite my dad’s wife at the time because they were mid-divorce and had been separated/divorcing for about 2.5 years. A month after my wedding they called off the divorce and decided to stay together and now both are upset with me for not inviting her. They got married when I was 7 and they’ve had a rocky enough relationship but when they were divorcing it was the first time they had broken up or had things get to the point that they were no longer a couple. This was something they both mentioned when bringing up the fact she was not invited. They said she had been in my life since I was 6 years old and after all those years she should’ve been on the guest list as my family, as the mother of the bride, even if they were no longer going to be together.

Well that’s one person’s opinion…

There were other issues raised like the fact my brother (30m) and I didn’t talk to her throughout the period of time they were separated/divorcing. But the wedding has been the real point of contention. My dad’s wife has suggested I got married during that time to spite her because I wasn’t busy planning my wedding when they were “happily” married. I put happily like that because she said they were happily married but again the relationship was rocky from very early and I don’t know if I’d really buy the happy part. The part about me not planning my wedding earlier is bringing up the fact that I technically got engaged at 18 and didn’t rush to get married. My husband and I focused on building up ourselves and our life together first.

Fair.

In all the complaints about me not inviting her to the wedding, they have demanded an apology repeatedly. Dad said he knows I likely did it for him but that I could have, and should have, invited her whether they were together or not. I told him he wasn’t the reason I didn’t invite her. I said I didn’t invite her because I chose not to myself. He didn’t believe me. His wife has told me she really feels like I snubbed her with “the wedding stunt” and that an apology means we can all start anew and focus on better things, like all of us being a family and happy and loving each other.

One big happy family, right?

I have refused to apologize because I do not regret my choice. I don’t feel bad about it. And I would make the same choice again in the same circumstances. The only reason she ever would have been invited is if they were together and they weren’t at that time. My brother stands by what I’m doing. My husband stands by me too and he thinks it’s crazy that this has become such a big deal. But I don’t want to tell a lie. And I don’t want to invite the idea to have another wedding so she can be there, which has been kinda hinted at. AITA?

She didn’t snub a wife—she left out a soon-to-be ex.

And if they wanted family unity, maybe mid-divorce wasn’t the time to expect a seat at the head table.

Most people on Reddit say OP is NTA.

Cleary they were never very close.

And she doesn’t owe her ANYTHING.

They un-divorced a month too late—and now they want a wedding do-over she’s not giving.

It’s really not her fault.

