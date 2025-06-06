He Invites His Brother To Go On Vacation With Him To Celebrate, But His Brother Incorrectly Assumes His Kids Are Welcome On The Trip Too

Imagine beating cancer. You’d probably want to celebrate!

In today’s story, one cancer survivor plans to go on an international trip to celebrate beating cancer. He invited his brother to join him, but now he has changed his mind.

He’s wondering if he is making the wrong decision. Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for refusing to travel with my brother’s family because his kids only eat junk food? I (M39) am currently undergoing cancer treatment. In the end of it all, I am planning to take a holiday with a friend or family member to travel to the other side of the world. I am based in the UK and I am thinking Vietnam, South Korea, Japan or somewhere around there where I have never been.

He didn’t plan to go alone.

I asked my brother (M43) if he would consider coming with me. He got very excited and said his daughter (F12) and son (M8) would also come along. They are both incredibly picky eaters, and my niece only eats plain beige foods. She won’t even have a burger at McDonalds, just chips and nuggets, and that’s pretty much 80% of the kids’ diet. I know my brother and his wife have tried hard to introduce them to other foods, but they just wont eat it.

He won’t be able to have the kind of trip he wants to have if the kids go too.

I love the two kids to bits, I really do. However, I want to travel to experience the food culture and that is a major part of it for me. I want to get off the beaten path and experience things in life I haven’t been brave enough to experience before. For me, selfishly, this trip is about the end of my cancer and celebrating that there is life after cancer. It’s also not something I can easily afford.

He told his brother how he felt.

This is where I might be the jerk. I asked my brother to come travel with me, and when he said his kids would come too, I told him I would rather travel with someone else. He is disappointed and angry with me, and frustrated that I don’t want to travel with his family. He feels I am being selfish as travelling with his children can also be fulfilling. I would also like to spend time with them and do some child friendly things during the holiday.

His brother already told his kids.

He had already gotten my niece and nephew excited about the travel too. To make things worse, we live in different countries so we don’t see each other a lot. They will be very disappointed when they learn I have pulled the plug on the plans. I feel conflicted. So, AITA?

His brother shouldn’t have assumed that he was inviting his entire family. Maybe he wanted it to be just the two of them, and that’s okay. Traveling with kids is different than traveling without kids.

