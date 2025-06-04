Careless Upstairs Neighbor Dropped An AC Unit On Another Tenant’s Car And Refused To Apologize

Some neighborly annoyances are easy to overlook — until they leave a dent.

When one neighbor’s carelessness led to a dropped AC unit on one renter’s car, they found themselves debating whether to report the damage or stay silent.

AITA for filing a police report on my neighbor My upstairs neighbors are very careless. Today, they dropped a window screen on my first newer car (one that wasn’t a total junkbox ready to fail). I keep it clean and nice because I worked for a while to get to this point.

Anyway, my upstairs neighbor’s kid was putting in their air conditioner today. He pushed the screen forward and out instead of sliding it up. He was clearly fighting with it and got angry and pushed it. Well, my car is right under their window. It missed my hood and slid down the side. I was standing outside and saw it happen and was just baffled.

He came down with a big goofy smile on his face, grabbed the screen from me, and just started to walk away. I said, “You damaged my car,” and he just kept walking. Granted, my upstairs neighbors don’t speak much English, but it’s also frustrating because you need to stay here and have a conversation with me. This isn’t the first time stuff like this has happened, but today it’s my car and I’m very annoyed.

The dad was working on his car in the driveway as well, and he didn’t do anything. I said, “Your son dropped a screen on my car.” And he shrugged and pointed to his tire he was working on.

I am about to call the local police station to report it, but I don’t want to be a jerk. But also, my “new” black car is scraped to the metal. AITA?

Some things can be overlooked, but property damage isn’t one of them.

