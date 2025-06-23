Cashier Made A Niche Reference While Working The Register, So A Customer Recognized It And Shared His Passion For The Same Fandom

It’s great to feel seen by those around you, even if it’s a customer coming through the checkout line while you’re on the clock!

One cashier was surprised when their offhand movie reference turned an ordinary transaction into a moment of shared fandom.

Read on for the full story!

Customer got my joke! 🤓 I work for a local grocery chain that starts with an S.

This cashier likes to make small references that align to one of their favorite horror franchises.

So, being the huge nerd that I am, I pull out the Evil Dead references. “Thank you for shopping at S Mart! Shop smart, shop S Mart!”

The reference went over most customers’ heads, but one day, that changed!

A customer was checking out at self-checkout and when he finished up his transaction, I did my usual S Mart quote. The customer actually knew what I was talking about! 🤓 He turned out to be an Evil Dead fan! He had pictures of his collection of props on his phone that he had to show me.

Needless to say, it made this cashier’s day.

I couldn’t believe it. Almost none of my customers know what I’m talking about when I make random references.

What a wholesome interaction.

What did Reddit have to say?

Turns out, something similar happened to a different customer.

This whole interaction must have been really rewarding.

There’s nothing better than sharing a niche interest with someone.

It’s amazing how a simple exchange could make a long shift feel a little less routine.

Little connections go a long way in life!

