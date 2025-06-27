College Student Asked His Pregnant Sister To Give Him A Ride Home, But She Was Embarrassed By The Way He Was Dressed And Told Him To Pretend He Doesn’t Know Her

Have you ever had a really bad sunburn? It can be quite painful.

Imagine wearing loose fitting clothes because you have a painful sunburn. Would you feel hurt if a family member thought you were dressed in a way that was embarrassing, and if you were, would you do anything in revenge?

In today’s story, one college student with a bad sunburn is in this exact situation, and even though his sister insulted him, he feels bad about inconveniencing her.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for making my pregnant sister lose time after she told me to “pretend i didnt know her”? For context my sister is 28 and im 19 and she is 7 months pregnant. Im a college student and i live pretty close to her and her boyfriend so sometimes when i go home for the weekend and she is going as well she gives me a ride. Yesterday i called her to see if she could give em a ride home since she was going as well and she told me yes but she had to go to IKEA first and therefore we were going to eat out but she wouldnt be paying my meal. Fair enough i accepted and she picked me up.

This sounds painful.

Problem surges when i got pretty bad sunburned just a couple days before so i only brought some baggy sweat pants a t-shirt and my flip flops because wearing jeans and socks hurt my skin. Right as we were about to leave to IKEA today she told me to go change because she didnt want me to go like this as it was embarassing and not clothes to go out on. I explained that i didnt have any other clothes and these ones were the most comfortable ones since i was sunburned.

He did what she told him to do.

So she told me to pretend not know her and her boyfriend because it was embarassing that her brother was dressed like that. In response i stayed far back from them making them look back for me every couple minutes and making my sister very angry wich made me feel bad since she is pregnant. So AITA?

Where were they going to eat that he couldn’t wear comfortable clothes? If they were eating at IKEA, I don’t think the way he was dressed was inappropriate for Swedish meatballs.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It’s easy to get lost in IKEA.

Who cares about fashion at IKEA?

He didn’t do anything wrong.

This person blames the sister’s comments on pregnancy hormones.

His sister is going to have to learn to care less about what people wear.

IKEA is not a fashion show!

