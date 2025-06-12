College Student Is Expected To Drive Her Grandmother Wherever She Wants To Go, But She Thinks Other Family Members Should Pitch In To Help

Imagine being a college student coming home from college for the summer. How would you picture spending your summer?

AITA for being bitter about constantly driving my family around when I’m home from college? I (20F) am a college student, and whenever I come home—especially for the summer—I feel like I become my family’s default chauffeur. Last year, I was constantly driving my younger siblings to school, picking them up, taking them to their friends’ houses, etc. Even if I was tired, working, or just wanted to sleep in like a normal person, I was expected to do it all without complaint. It even left me to the point where i decided to never come home because if I got a few weekdays off I’d be expected to drive kids around morning through night.

This year, I no longer have to drive my siblings because they’re older and have friends who can drive them—but now I’m the go-to driver for my grandmother. A few years ago, my dad agreed to let her live with us instead of going into a retirement home. She’s older now and clearly needs more care, but instead of hiring someone to help (which they could afford), a lot of those responsibilities have been silently handed over to me.

The day I came home from college—literally within minutes of pulling into the driveway after a 3-hour drive—I was told I had to take her 30 minutes away and stay out with her for about 5–6 hours. The next morning, I was expected to take her to a hair appointment at 8 AM. I hadn’t even unpacked yet. On top of that, she had already been making plans for me to take her to doctor’s appointments before I even got home—before I had a chance to say, “Hey, I need to check my schedule.”

It’s not that I’m mad at her. I’m honestly not. She’s sweet and I care about her, and I understand that she needs support. I just feel overwhelmed. It’s more frustrating that my parents haven’t considered hiring a part-time caregiver or reaching out to my extended family for help.

My aunt is a stay-at-home mom with kids who are old enough to take care of themselves, and she’s unemployed. Her son—my cousin—is my age, didn’t go to college, dropped out of trade school, and works part-time. No one else helps. And my dad’s the one who agreed to take on this responsibility, but so much of the day-to-day driving and caretaking stuff that he doesn’t want to do gets passed down to me.

To be clear: I do get paid for Fridays (when I usually drive my grandma around for hours), but it’s around minimum wage, and I recently had to turn down a better nanny job because I’m so tied up helping her. And the thing is—it’s never just Fridays. I’ll get home from a long shift and barely walk in the door before I’m being asked to go pick her up or drop her off again. It’s constant, and it feels like I’m just expected to drop everything, no matter what I’m doing.

I know I have free time after I’m off the clock. I’m not working 24/7. I’m not saying I shouldn’t help at all—I want to help. I just hate feeling like I’m expected to handle everything without question or support, while other people who could help just… don’t. So, AITA for being bitter and frustrated about this whole situation? Any advice?

