College Student’s Mother Owns Land That Belonged To Her Grandmother, But His Aunts And Uncles Don’t Think That’s Fair

AITA for standing up to my family trying to take property from my disabled mom? I’m a 21M, autistic, and just about to start university. My mom (early 50s) has had signs of early-onset dementia since I was around 13. After my parents divorced, she moved in with my grandmother, and my dad raised me and my three younger siblings. Despite the split, my dad made sure we kept visiting her regularly—I’ve been visiting her nearly every Saturday since I was 15, unless something serious came up.

Recently, I found out that the land my mom lives on is actually in her name. Years ago, my grandmother got into financial trouble, and my mom bailed her out. As part of that, the land was transferred to my mom. My uncles (who live on the same property) are now saying it’s unfair that my mom “owns” it, because the land originally belonged to my great-grandmother and was meant to be passed down to my grandmother.

In a recent heated conversation, they said they were planning to challenge her ownership—either by proving she’s mentally unfit or even by creating fake debts she supposedly owes them. One of my aunts is a lawyer and might be helping them with all this. When I pushed back and said that what they were doing was wrong, they told me to stay out of it—that I’m too young, autistic, and about to be too busy with school to do anything useful.

They don’t know that I’ve already reached out to a social worker, with my mom’s full written support. The social worker is looking into it and said she’ll get back to me early next week. For now, she can’t share much with me because I’m not my mom’s legal guardian, but she’s aware of the situation. My dad can’t legally get involved either due to nondisclosure agreements from the divorce (he told me this while crying—he still really cares about her and always made sure we could visit and support her).

I just feel sick that my family is trying to manipulate things and take advantage of my mom’s condition, especially after she helped them when they were in trouble. But now they’re acting like I’m the one causing problems just for speaking up. So… AITA for not backing down?

