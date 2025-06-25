Convenience Store Worker Called A Rude Customer A Bad Name, But A Regular Customer Backed Them Up And Said It Didn’t Happen

I have no idea what you’re talking about…

Finally went off on customer, and totally got away with it. “I work part time at a convenience store while going to college on my GI Bill. Really it’s just to keep me busy while I’m not in school or gaming. We recently had two people quit so my part time hours for the last couple weeks have been full time. Stretched between full time school, full time work and full time gaming, my days have been much more stressful than normal, and today I got a Karen in line. Behind her is a regular customer who I’ve waited on a million times. I was ringing her up, and she had too many items for our bag carousel so I had to put some off to the side. When she turned it to begin picking up her bags some fell over onto the ground. I go to pick them up, but that’s not enough for her.

She demands that I give them to her for free, which I can’t, because I dropped paper towel and napkins. I explain I can’t, since nothing broke, and she goes off on tangent about how I was rude, threw her stuff on the ground, and this is why I’m clerking in a store and don’t have a real job.

I look around and see no one else around besides my regular, so I lean in real close and go “hey lady, you’re a bit of a *****. Just so you know.” She’s flabbergasted, starts yelling and screaming for my manager, so I call him up. He listens and then asks me what happened. I tell him she began yelling so I told her she was being rude, and never called her a *****.

My manager says he knows me personally and knows I would never do that. She points to the regular behind her and tells my manager that he heard it.

The regular goes “They didn’t say anything like that, this lady is nuts.” So my manager tells her that since her transaction is over she has to leave. She’s red in the face at this point and storms outside, saying she’s gonna “fix my ***.” I watch her go outside to make sure she isn’t coming back with a gun or anything, but now she’s screaming at her husband in her car. He comes in after a minute or so and apologizes to me, and says he knows how she can get and I should just ignore her. He apologizes for the trouble again and they leave. It’s been the best day of my retail life.”

