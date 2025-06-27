Coworker Is Convinced A Salesman Lied To Him, So He Gives Them A Bad Customer Review

Petty is as petty does.

Lie to a coworker/customer? Enjoy you negative review. This happened back in the early 00’s. I was working at a motorcycle shop that was part of a bigger “group” of dealerships that all have one central warehouse for the majority of their inventory. I had been working at this dealer for over a year at this point and got along well with everyone. I was in the market for a new bike, and they had the bike I wanted on the floor, just not in the color I wanted.

So, I asked the one sales guy I was pretty friendly with to check and see if the warehouse had the other color because that was what I wanted.

The next day, he comes up to me and says, “No, they don’t have any of that color right now, only more of these.” So I ended up buying the one they had at the store that same day.

A few days later, I had to go to the warehouse to pick up a unit for the store. I walk in and find the warehouse manager and ask him if they had any of the bike I wanted in the color I wanted.

“Yeah, I have one right there,” he says and points to a crate. Sure enough that’s it. I ask him how long that bike has been here at the warehouse, and he tells me it’s been there for a month. A MONTH.

Cue my petty revenge. My sales survey from the manufacturer comes in the mail. I give the bike all high marks and give my salesman all zeros. Screw him.

He comes up to me a week or so later all mad and yelling about me giving him all zeros and how it screwed his pay for the period and yada yada.

I straight up told him that maybe he shouldn’t lie to a customer’s face about the exact bike they want and told him to back off. It felt nice.

This salesman wasn’t doing his job well, whether he was being malicious or not.

