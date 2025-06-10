June 10, 2025 at 4:48 am

Cracker Barrel Customer Found Out That They No Longer Offers Complimentary Biscuits

by Matthew Gilligan

No more biscuits?!?!

You can’t be serious!

Yes, folks, it appears to be true…

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers that Crack Barrel no longer offers customers complimentary biscuits when they dine in.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Since when are the biscuits not complimentary????”

And, you gotta admit…those biscuits do look pretty good!

Check out the video.

@Cracker Barrel 🤨🤨 don’t be greedy now!!!! #fyp #crackerbarrel #biscuits #crackerbarreltiktok #foodchains #americasgreed #greedy #wthelly

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker weighed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

People are not happy about this!

