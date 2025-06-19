Cracker Barrel Is Bringing Back “Campfire” Meals Wrapped Up In Foil, But Are They Worth Your While?

I feel like you can tell a lot by someone’s feelings on Cracker Barrel.

And I think we’ve now got a treasure trove of info on TikTok user @snackolator:

“Cracker Barrel is bringing their campfire meals back for the first time in seven years with three savory and two desserts I would burn my tongue licking the skillet for.”

“We’ll start with the campfire beef, which I would absolutely destroy. You got the beef, you got all of the vegetables, it’s got campfire seasoning, got corn on the cob, it’s all sealed up in the foil to keep the flavors going. I would absolutely would get that one.”

“Then we got the campfire chicken which is a half marinated chicken. You got carrots, potatoes, cherry tomatoes, corn in the cob, and it’s all sealed up in the foil with all the campfire seasonings. Also need to mention that the chicken and beef come with your choice of home style biscuits or cornbread.”

“Then we got the Campfire Shrimp skillet which is a mix of shrimp and andouille sausage. You get the corn on the cob, and this one comes out in the skillet fajita style, so you know it’s gonna be sizzling.”

“Then we got the cinnamon roll skillet, and I would absolutely go to battle for this one. It’s warm, gooey cinnamon rolls in a skillet with the icing all melty and all that gooiness. I would destroy like five of those. And look at this s’mores brownie skillet, it’s a brownie that’s got toasted marshmallows and then they just put a giant Hershey bar on top that melts over the top with more chocolate syrup. I would need five of those as well, and then I probably wouldn’t be able to leave.”

“And if you need something to drink, they have these s’mores lattes, which are also seasonal for the summer. You can get it iced, you can get it hot, more chocolate, more marshmallow goodness, and this would pair perfectly with the desserts.”

Of course, some weren’t as enthralled.

Is this a sign of the times?

Apparently these are a pain for staff.

Are we living in the future?

But some of us are simple creatures…

I mean I’m not gonna lie, I AM kinda hungry now.

