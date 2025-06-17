Customer At A Fabric Store Wanted Extra Fabric For Free, But This Worker Had to Put Them In Their Place

Some customers can be so entitled…

And the only thing that workers can do in those kinds of situations is to put them in their places.

You can say that again!

Imagine working retail when a customer tries to get you to give them extra of an item for free. Would you do it, or would you put the customer in their place?

Check out how this Reddit user dealt with this situation.

“I thought you added that for free!” “I work at a fabric store. For those of you not familiar with fabric shopping, the fabric is displayed on big rolls and when a customer wants some they bring the roll up to the cutting counter and we cut whatever amount they need (it’s measured in yards). I had this wonderful interaction just a few minutes ago. I’ll be me, and customer will be C.

Here’s how the conversation started.

Me: Hi, how many yards can I cut for you? C: can you show me what one yard looks like? Me: Sure! (Measures and shows it to her without cutting) C: Hmmm, I think that’s a little too small, can you add a little more? Me: sure, how does a yard and a quarter look? C: that looks great, I’ll take it.

Huh?

Me: okay, your total is $2.49. C: But I thought it was $1.99?? Me: It’s $1.99 per yard, but you got a yard and a quarter, so your total comes to $2.49.

C: I thought you added that for free! Me:….. no, sorry, you have to pay for the amount that you take…. C: ugh, fine.

How weird…

Seriously, do these people go to the grocery store and ask for a pound and a half of ham but then say they just want to pay for a pound? I’m shocked at the amount of times per day I have to tell people some variation of “yes, you have to pay for what’s there.”

It’s not like it cost all that much. That customer was being pretty cheap.

Here’s what Reddit users had to say.

No one ever gets anything for free!

