Customer Gave A Grocery Store Worker A Hard Time, So They Saved A Box To Destroy In Front Of Him

A Retail Industry Petty Revenge Story. “This little story from two summers ago still makes me happy, so I thought I would finally share it. I was working in a small grocery store with an owner who really wanted it to be a big grocery store. They had recently bought a big cardboard baler in the back and wanted use employees to flatten all cardboard boxes and bring them to the baler when we were stocking the shelves.

This idea wasn’t very popular.

Before, we had left the boxes by the checkout so customers could use them to carry their items. Needless to say, neither customers nor employees were very happy with this change, and I wasn’t the only person to avoid flattening boxes for as long as possible, and hand them out to customers who looked like they needed them. This went on for a few weeks, and I actually began to build better relationships with some of the regulars because of it, due to the conspiratorial feeling of me circumventing the rules just for them. When one day, just as I had a stocking cart full of boxes and was sadly flattening them to haul them off to the baler, I heard someone yell “Hey! I wanted that box!”

I turned around to see an angry, red-faced man charging towards me with his cart, pointing at the box I had just flattened. “Well,” I tried to say, “you can have any of the boxes I still haven’t flattened, or if you give me a moment I can grab some tape and fix this one-“ “No,” said the man for some reason, and just stormed off. I went back to work, assuming it was a one-off thing, brought the boxes to the back, then came back out with another load of items to stock the shelves with.

As if by magic, just as I had finished flattening the boxes from this most recent load, the man materialized out of thin air to yell at me again for flattening the boxes when I knew full well HE NEEDED ONE. Before I could even offer to reassemble some of the boxes for him, he had vanished again. On my third load, I found a box with the exact same dimensions as the one he had originally pointed out. I set it aside, making sure not to touch it when I flattened the other boxes. Sure enough, as I performed the box-flattening summoning ritual, the man himself appeared in front of me, as crimson-complexioned and vigorous as ever.

As he began to tear into me for breaking down the boxes that were rightfully his, I held up the one remaining box that I had set aside.

Immediately his tone changed from wrath to smugness. “Well, at least you know how to do your job.” “I certainly do, sir,” I said. And with a radiant smile, I shredded the box in front of him.”

When you’re rude to workers, you don’t get any of the goodies!

