Customer Keeps Stalling And Causing Damage To Try To Steal A Truck, But The Manager Steps In And Makes Sure The Customer Doesn’t Get Away With It

This is at a popular truck and trailer rental place. You know the one. Spectaculoid rents our biggest truck, says he’s going to need it for 3 days. Awkward because this truck was in high demand at the time, but he insisted and we shuffled things around to make it happen. Got super clear about the return time. Except Spectaculoid wants to leave his car on our lot. For 3 days. He leaves it on our lot. Uncomfortably close to the side door, too, so that we spend the next several days having to squeeze by his bumper.

That was just the start of his antics.

3 days later Spectaculoid calls and asks for an extra day. “No problem sir!” my coworker Andy says. The family who reserved that truck for the afternoon are now screwed. Nice work. We figure out Andy’s mistake when the family arrives and, after calling Spectaculoid and him flat out refusing to bring the truck back. We make some phone calls and find a cancelled reservation for a replacement truck.

That’s not the only problem.

Next day Spectaculoid calls again. He wants to extend the rental again because his friends didn’t show up to help unload. Dude, come on, IT’S A ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT. Does he drive it back? Of course not. In fact, things are just about to kick into high gear. A little while later I hear my manager yell at Andy: “Tell him to call roadside assistance!”

Andy was about to give in to the customer again.

Spectaculoid is on the phone with Andy, claiming the truck won’t start. Andy was just about to extend the rental. Luckily, this time, he doesn’t get the chance. Spectaculoid, having agreed to give them a call, wants a storage unit for free “for the inconvenience.” Manager takes over and, smelling a rat, tells him to hold while she searches his name in our storage system. What do you know, Spectaculoid already has a storage unit with us and he’s overdue. We tell Spectaculoid to hurry up and call roadside assistance to get that truck back tonight. He argues that he doesn’t want to. He just wants to keep that truck forever, apparently. Some arguing, raised voices, legal threats, fine. Fine he’ll call. When you call our roadside assistance you get a dispatcher. The dispatcher sends out a tow truck. The tow truck driver calls the customer to arrange the specifics on time and place.

Here it becomes criminal.

Spectaculoid is suddenly not answering his phone. The tow truck driver calls us and asks for the alternate number. No answer there either. So we try calling. And texting. And emailing. Nope nope nope…. Spectaculoid is suddenly completely unreachable. Around 24 hours later it occurs to us that he has our numbers blocked. We try using our cellphones instead. “Hello?” My glorious manager unleashes her righteous fury. “You will unblock our phone numbers and stop avoiding us. You will call roadside immediately. And you will do whatever is asked of you to get this truck back. Now!”

He finally agrees.

Spectaculoid agrees, but not without some grumbling. Next call we get is from roadside. They are losing their minds because Spectaculoid wedged the truck between two buildings. When roadside got it out to the road and climbed in to try starting it, he saw that Spectaculoid had ripped the starter out of the engine and left it on the floor. We call Spectaculoid. Spectaculoid was allowed to move into the storage unit without the usual deposit. And, while he has spoken on the phone with us about it, he’s been carefully avoiding coming by while we’re open to avoid making the payment. So all his stuff is locked up until he pays. If we don’t get a payment it’ll all go to auction next month. Last time we saw him was on a security camera. The car suddenly works! It’s a Christmas miracle!

I’m almost surprised they got the truck back!

