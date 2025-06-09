Customer Pulled Up At A Drive-Thru With Her Baby Sitting In The Passenger Seat, So The Drive-Thru Employee Pointed Out Why That’s A Bad Idea

Child safety should always come first.

If you saw a parent letting their baby ride in the passenger seat of the car without a carseat, would you call them out on it, or would you ignore that situation?

This woman was working the drive-thru window when a woman pulled up with her baby sitting in the front seat.

She’s wondering if she handled this situation poorly or not.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for telling a mother that having a baby in the passengers seat without a car seat is dangerous? I (24F) work at Starbucks. Yesterday, a woman pulled up to the drive-thru window. She has a baby sitting in the passenger’s seat. The baby has no car seat.

This woman asked if the baby has a car seat.

I asked her if the baby had a car seat. She said, “Yeah! But he was crying when I put him in it.” Her drinks were still being made, so I stepped away to calm down.

I handed her the drinks, and I said, “It’s incredibly unsafe. And it’s illegal in Ohio to have a baby in the front seat like that.”

The customer rolled her eyes and drove off.

She just looked mad. She rolled her eyes as she drove away. I was at work. Maybe I should have just kept my mouth shut?

That was very unsafe. She was right to be concerned for the baby’s safety.

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

This person suggests calling the cops.

The kid’s life is in danger, says this person.

This user shares what they did back then when they were working the drive-thru window.

Here’s another personal thought from this person.

Finally, short and simple.

A child’s safety is more important than pleasing customers.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.