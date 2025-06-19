Customer Was Looking For A Specific Type Of Mirror, But This Woman Ensured Her That They Don’t Carry That Mirror At Her Store

Shopping centers with multiple stores can easily confuse customers.

What would you do if a customer insisted that you sold a specific product that you knew was only sold at a different store? Would you explain the situation to the customer over and over again, or would you let them believe something that wasn’t true?

This woman was approached by a customer wanting to buy a specific mirror that was not sold at this specific store.

Ma’am, I promise that’s not my product The other day, a customer was brought to me by one of my deaf coworkers. She indicated that the customer was looking for a mirror and asked me to help. My ASL isn’t great, but I agreed and thanked her.

The customer just had a picture of a price tag on a mirror both of which were definitely not from my store. So, I pointed her toward the aisle that has mirrors and continued what I had already been doing. I assumed she knew what store she was in.

A minute later, she comes back and we have this exchange. Customer: Okay. Maybe you can help me with this? Me: Sure! C: I’m looking for this mirror, but I didn’t see it over there. She holds up photo of price tag again.

Me: That’s not my tag. C: (Shows me a photo of the full mirror) Yes it is! I took this picture right around the corner over there. Me: Umm. That’s not my mirror or packaging. That’s from (name redacted). She’s now clearly very confused and starts to walk away. While mumbling, “I took this picture.”

Like, yeah. I can see your full body in the reflection, but I assure you that you did not take that picture here. There are two or three discount overstock type stores in our same shopping plaza. But this was a first for me.

Sometimes, we can’t trust pictures the same way we can’t trust our memory.

