Annoyed Customer Kept Getting Emails That Weren’t Meant For Him, So He Looked At The Bottom Of The Email And Knew The Perfect Way To Get Them To Stop

Have you ever gotten an email that was meant for someone else?

Imagine getting multiple customer service emails from a company that doesn’t even exist in your country. When online chat doesn’t solve the problem, would you simply ignore the emails, or would you find another way to get the emails to stop?

In today’s story, one person is really frustrated by emails that are clearly meant for someone else, and he eventually comes up with the perfect plan to get the emails to stop.

Let’s see what he does.

Why you keep sending me Email?!?!?! Happened a few years ago, and was very frustrating. Out of the blue, I get this email from some internet company in the US (I don’t even live in that country) thanking me for signing up with them. I think they were called Centurylink, or something. Anyway, they don’t exist in my country. Needless to say, I didn’t sign up with them, so I helpfully replied and said my name isn’t Douglas, and they have the wrong email. And figured that would solve it.

That didn’t solve it.

Nope. They kept sending me emails meant for this Douglas dude. They 100% ignored any communication from me multiple times telling them they have the wrong email. I eventually looked up their website, clicked on their chat link, and spent the better part of 2 hours out of my life that I’ll never get back telling them that they have the wrong email.

The chat didn’t solve anything.

They said they couldn’t remove the email without the customer’s permission, due to “security” reasons. But they’re quite okay sending me their customer’s information in their emails. I pointed that out to them, and they said that’s all right, because they don’t send sensitive information via email. So…. in other words, these people were quite okay with continuing to send me someone else’s emails. They had zero interest in fixing it.

Yet another email came in and gave him an idea.

So I let that stew for a while, and one day I get yet another email from these people. I glanced at it. It was confirmation for an appointment for their techs to come out and do something, I forget what. I was about to delete the email, when I noticed a little link that said if I wanted to cancel the appointment, click here.

His revenge worked like a charm.

All righty, then! Time for some petty revenge! I cancelled the appointment. I chuckled to myself thinking of Douglas taking time off work or whatever out of his day to be home for that appointment that never occurred.. And I pictured him calling the company and yelling at them for not showing up, and the company telling him that he cancelled the appointment himself from the email they sent. Anyway, shortly after that, no more emails from these people. So, win, I guess.

Well played! That worked out perfectly.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

