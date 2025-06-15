Dad Has Treated Them Badly, So They Don’t Want To Contribute Money For His Father’s Day Gift

For people lucky enough to have caring dads, it’s a no brainer: you get them a Father’s Day present each and every year!

But for some folks, that day is a tough one filled with conflicting emotions…

Which brings us to today’s story.

Was this person wrong for not wanting to chip in on a gift for their dad?

Read their story below and see what you think.

AITA for not getting my dad a Father’s Day gift? “My father stopped talking to me after my mom took him to court for not paying child support (I am an adult in school and had it court ordered when they divorced).

This guy SUCKS.

After I met with him for breakfast to just “talk”(he was a jerk the whole time, telling me to not get emotional whenever I started to cry or tear up, and even went as far to say that my mother was not at the same intellectual level as us, so that made her easy to manipulate. And that him and I were “never really that close anyway” when I mentioned repairing our relationship), he ceased contact and didn’t invite me to Easter, and hasn’t reached out about anything. He recently got engaged to a woman he’s been dating for a only a year, (my parents got their divorce finalized last year in APRIL) they’ve known each-other since they were 17 and she was a family friend for years while my parents were together. He didn’t bring up proposing to her with me at all, even when we were talking.

They’re not cool with this.

Obviously I am upset, because this woman has influenced my dad to cut off our relationship along with cutting my Aunt (his sister) out as well. MIND YOU , who was there for him when him and my mom were separated and have been inseparable since they were very young. (He cut her off because she is still friends with my mom and because she is a “evil human being” and his gf doesn’t like her). In a group chat that I wasn’t in, she mentioned a gift they were all pitching in on for Father’s Day, and “wanted to include me.” So he reached out and was like “hey just wanted to communicate this, can I give her your number, he’s your dad too.” Mind you she has never reached out about anything else, only when it’s an expensive gift for my father, who obviously is not talking to me. AITA for wanting nothing to do with him? Or this gift?”

Check out what readers had to say on Reddit.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual had a lot to say.

Another person chimed in.

And this reader spoke up.

Some dads definitely don’t deserve Father’s Day gifts…

And this guy doesn’t sound like much of a peach.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.