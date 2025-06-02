Dad Tells Teen To Carry A Large Glass Jar Through The Airport, But The Teen Decides To Find A Way To Get Out Of It

Teens can be really stubborn and really creative.

Imagine being a teenage at the airport with your dad, and your dad tells you that you have to carry something you don’t want to carry.

Would you do as you’re told, or would you find a creative way to get out of it?

Let’s see what the teen in this story does.

Not my jar to bear This story takes place over 20 years ago but it still makes me smile with how dumb and petty the whole situation was. When I was 14, me and my family were returning from holiday, and we were all tired and stressed from a 4am start. When we reached the airport, my dad told me to carry this big glass jar for him.

It wasn’t exactly a valuable jar.

This jar had been bought at the supermarket, and it used to contain cookies. So there was nothing special or valuable about it, but it was heavy, bulky and inconvenient to carry. He just hates throwing things away, and didn’t want to carry it himself. I really didn’t want to carry it either so asked him if we could just put it in the checked baggage, and he said no, it’ll break, and he needed me to carry it. I tried to flat out refuse, and we argued for a bit, before he just yelled at me, telling me that I’m ‘carrying the freaking jar and that’s final’.

He came up with a way to get rid of the jar.

If he’d have asked me nicely I probably would have done it without issue, albeit begrudgingly. But because he’d been so rude and dictatorial about it, and it was literally just empty packaging, teenage me thought ‘forget this’. So right before we reached customs, I went to the bathroom, and filled it up with water. When we got to the bag check, they pulled the jar out of my bag and confiscated it.

It’s the kind of story you’ll laugh about someday.

I could see from his face that my dad was beyond angry about this, but he couldn’t yell at me in a public place, and was forced to stew on it for another 7 hours.

Years later my dad admitted that while he was annoyed at what I’d done, he was also secretly impressed and proud that I’d both thought of that creative solution and had the balls to do it, and it’s since become his go-to funny story of what a jerk I was as a teen.

It’s great that the dad later appreciated the thought and effort that went into the revenge, especially since it’s not like the jar was valuable or something.

