Employees Were Staying At A Hotel While They Were In Training, But When Their Expense Reports Weren’t Approved, They All Started Booking Flights Home

Imagine being in training in a different country than where you work. What would you do if your business expense report wasn’t approved?

In today’s story, the employees in this situation decide to get even by costing the company even more money just by following the rules.

Let’s read the whole story.

They want us to pay the tax on our hotels, we started checking out over 30 days.. So this has multiple layers. Follow me on this journey So I work for a defense contractor, it’s one of the big 3. We are based in Guam, but in Florida for Training until the summer. We are all in hotels and here we are a few months into out trip and all the sudden the person doing our expense reports keeps kicking them back. Now we are incuring late fees which we all refuse to pay.

They weren’t taking advantage of something the company promised them.

She is saying that after 30 days we are responsible for the tax on the rooms which is $13 a day, almost $400 a month. In our contract the company has stated they will pay for a trip to our home of record once a month, which none of us have been doing because we have been so busy…here comes the MC…. Now we are all scheduling trips home each month to break up the 30 days so we don’t pay the tax on the hotel, while the company is now paying for flights to our homes of record. One guy is from Guam and his tickets are almost $2,000 for round trip. So now it’s costing them another 700-2000 for flights each month.

Here’s another example.

In another instance years ago coming home from Japan, my flight had an 8hr layover in Tokyo. I found a flight that was shorter but cost $200 more. They rejected it because it wasn’t the lowest fare available. I’m paid doorstep to doorstep when I travel, meaning I’m on the clock from when I leave my house until I get to my hotel at my final destination. Many of these travel days end up being around 23hrs .

It worked out in OP’s favor.

I thought the company would be cool with me saving them 8hrs of me on the clock, but nope. Ok then…13 hours of double time at $100 an hr, so $1300 over a $200 price difference. I’ll take all that money. The people who write these contracts really don’t think shit through.

I’m not really sure the initial story was malicious compliance because the employees weren’t taking advantage of something the company promised to do for them. It’s basically just compliance. It’s good that they started taking the trips home.

