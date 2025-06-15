Job Seeker Found A New Job, And They Held Nothing Back While Spilling The Tea On Their Former Manager

There’s a whole lot of expectations when you walk into a new job.

Sure you’ve interviewed for the company, but you don’t really know anything about how they work, how you’ll fit in, and most importantly, what your manager and colleagues are like.

Usually this works out just fine, with people being friendly and supportive as you settle into your new role.

But what happens if you find out, a little too late, that your manager is a nightmare?

Or when, like the employee in this story, you’ve been covering for them for years and your manager is still a nightmare.

Read on to find out what happened when this disgruntled employee finally secured a job elsewhere.

AITA for being honest about my soon to be former manager? I’ve worked under my soon to be former manager for almost two years. My last day is Tuesday, as I’ve accepted another offer. My experience at this job has been incredibly chaotic and challenging. My manager is chronically absent, unprofessional, horribly dishonest, difficult to reach, and has taken serious advantage of my work ethic over the course of my employment. They are the source of the majority of drama in the office and are genuinely a very strange, potentially unstable individual.

Let’s see what this boss has done to earn this reputation.

They have put me through hell and back, shifting all of their managerial duties onto me with no additional compensation, while taking all the credit. From the very start of my employment, they campaigned to me about how my coworkers disliked me and were “out to get me” and that I shouldn’t trust them or interact with them. I actually believed this and it made work extremely uncomfortable for me, I believed I had a target on my back because of what my manager was sharing with me. I became very paranoid, reclusive, and distrusting. I know, I am the fool for putting up with it for this long.

Read on to find out why they didn’t do anything about it sooner.

It’s been a nightmare. This entire time, I haven’t spoken an ill word about my manager in the office out of professionalism and to protect myself – despite my closest friends telling me that I should approach HR about the toxic work environment. I’ve done my best to keep it to myself while searching for another job. Well, the day has finally come when my new position is right around the corner.

Uh-oh. Let’s see how this workplace drama truly went down.

My manager’s supervisor (there is historical tension and problems between the two of them) approached me today, needing some serious answers about what was going on in the office. They point blank asked me if everything I mentioned above was going on, because they and other employees had been noticing it for a long time. At first, I denied it and tried to drum up some nonsense to vouch for my manager, but they saw right through it and continued asking. Finally, I responded “I plead the fifth” and the supervisor said “I KNEW IT!”

And the questions didn’t stop there.

At that point, the questions kept coming and I was pretty darn forthcoming about my experience with my manager, after almost two years of keeping it in. The supervisor made me aware that I am not the first person this has happened to under my manager, and expressed sincere regret that it had been going on this long. Was I wrong for finally opening up about my struggles? I just hope that what I shared may make a difference in management, and that they might reconsider my manager’s role following my resignation. AITA?

When it comes to workplace treatment like this, no one is ever wrong for speaking up.

They did well to put up with it for this long, but that’s not a good thing for anyone’s morale and actually caused this person to be hugely mistreated and taken advantage of.

Let’s just hope that they stick up for themselves better in their next job.

Read on to find out what Redditors thought about this.

This Redditor reassured the employee that they had done the right thing.

And others had pertinent questions for the company.

But this person thought that the employee was part of the problem.

They did nothing wrong.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.