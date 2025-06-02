Formerly Skinny Man Likes The Way He Looks After Building Muscles At The Gym, But His Fiancée Wishes He Were Still Thin

Some people go to the gym to lose weight, but other people go to the gym to gain weight in the form of muscles.

AITAH for continuing to go to the gym, even though my fiancée asked me to stop? I (28M) and my fiancée (26F) have been in a long term relationship for 2 years. We’ve been living together for about half that time and I mustered up the courage to propose to her in January. We’ve been planning our wedding together and she seemed really happy. That was until last week, when she wanted to have a talk with me.

I was always a skinny kid. I had been that way all my life (was made fun of for it constantly as well). So, after me and my fiancée were dating for a few months, I had a moment where I looked at myself in the mirror, and decided I would make myself better for her and me. I started going to the gym a few times a week with a buddy of mine and it has done wonders for me. I was able to achieve my perfect body and my confidence has skyrocketed because of it.

But, last week my fiancée told me that she wanted me to stop going. She said she liked my body more when I was skinny and that she doesn’t feel attracted to me ever since I got muscular. This caught me by surprise because she had always been supportive of me going to the gym and this felt like a complete 180. I told her that I don’t want to do that.

She responded saying “If you love me at all, you’ll do this for me.” Where I might be the jerk: I told her that this was completely unreasonable and that I would continue to go to the gym, weather she likes it or not. She has refused to speak to me and I feel like maybe I should have heard her out more. AITAH?

