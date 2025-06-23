Friends Are Planning A Trip Together, But They Disagree About The Best Way To Split The Cost Of The Hotel

Traveling with friends can be fun until it gets to the part where you split the bills.

What would you do if you disagreed with a friend about the best way to split the hotel bill?

Would you try to convince your friend that you’re right, or would you give in to your friend to keep the peace.

Let’s see what the friends in this story are thinking about doing and why it’s causing so much drama.

AITAH for telling my friend she has to pay double if she wants to pay for two people Here’s the story: Basically, my friend (let’s call her Ashley) and I are going on a trip with three other people (Jess, Emily, and Sam). Ashley and I were discussing what the cost of splitting up prices were gonna be like for the hotel. I booked our hotel, and since there’s five of us going, I told her it’s gonna be split up into 5.

Ashley had a different suggestion.

Well, Ashley says she’s paying for her friend (Jess), and wants it to be split up into 4 because even though Jess is going, Ashley is the one paying for both, and her friend isn’t paying her back for it. I personally don’t think that’s fair to me, Emily, or Sam. Ashley is choosing to pay for her friend’s hotel part. The way I see it, splitting it into four only benefits Ashley and Jess (Jess because she doesn’t have to pay a penny), not me, Emily, or Sam because we’d be paying more than we should just because Ashley is paying for two. But she’s combining two into one because it’s just her paying.

Let’s break this down into easy to understand math.

If this is confusing at all, here’s a mini breakdown of fake prices. Total of hotel: $100 5 people = 5 payments: $20 ea How Ashley wants to do it: 5 people = 4 Payments: $25 ea

It doesn’t sound fair.

Because she’s paying for two people (including herself) but she’s only counting them as one. That would mean me Emily and Sam have to pay more than what we’re supposed to owe. I don’t think this is right. The way she wants to do it makes it to where Sam, Emily and I are also paying for Jess’s part, not just Ashley. I’m pretty sure Ashley is upset with me because I told her that it needs to be split into 5 to make it fair for everyone else and she’s not really been talking to me so AITAH?

It’s not fair.

With Ashley’s suggestion, they would all be sharing the cost of Jess going on the trip.

It wouldn’t be Ashely paying for Jess at all.

Let’s see Reddit reacted to this story.

Does Ashley even understand what it means to pay for someone?

This is a good question.

Ashley either isn’t very smart or thinks her friends aren’t very smart.

This is a clever suggestion!

Her friend doesn’t seem very good at math.

Bless her heart.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.