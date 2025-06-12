Full Time Employee Got Mad At Part Time Employees For Not Doing Enough, So The Part Timers Forced The Full Timer To Do Even More Work

It can be hard to work at a job where you’re the low man on the totem pole, and you’re given too much to do with too little pay.

What would you do if a senior employee got mad at you for not getting everything done on the to do list even though you were busy working all day? Would you try to explain, ignore them, or find a funny way to get revenge?

In today’s story, two friends prank a full time employee, and it is the perfect revenge!

Let’s see what happened.

Throw all the part timers under the bus for not doing enough work, then literally do nothing on a cover shift? Fine! So, three main parties to this post, me, my buddy Ross and Tiny (fake names). So I worked for a lumber yard when I was 16 as a part-timer. Shift layout Monday-Friday, day shift- 8am-5pm part time 4pm-8pm. Weekends 8am-5pm, 10am-2pm to cover lunches.

Let’s learn a little more about Tiny.

Little back story on Tiny, 50ish male with a checkered life, one of those E-Bike proud guys. Applied to every yard super posting and never got it, but acted like it every chance he could. Quick job outline for yard staff full time and part. General customer service, answer DIY’s questions and loading them and contractors up. Flat stocking, stock rotation and yard cleanness.

There was too much to do to get to the to do list.

It was common practice for the full-timers to make a to-do list for all the stuff they couldn’t get done due to customers, for the part-timers to do. As it was generally calmer after 5. Me and one buddy worked Thursday, came into a ton of to-dos it was super busy with customers, so we didn’t get much done on the to-do list. Friday, I’m working 4-8 with Ross, Tiny right away starts on me for not getting much of the list done. Welp I’m kinda mad but whatever.

Another busy day.

Ross and I finish our shift, check who’s covering for Saturday. Crap its Tiny. Ross and I open for Saturday, man it was a busy day, Tiny clocks in greets us then heads into the store claiming he’s setting up displays. Yeah, no we did all that on Monday.

They had a funny plan.

11am comes and no Tiny. So, I come up with a stupid yet funny plan. “Ross lets wrap Tiny’s bike in cling wrap!” the objective was to wrap it, him come out at some point laugh and cut it free while we laugh like idiots. Then take our lunch while Tiny covers. With a break in the customers Ross and I wrap the bike.

They got even more creative.

12:30pm no Tiny, Ross comes out visibly upset. Throws me a few HD ratchet straps and says, “time to get serious get the step ladder.” Ross hops on the forklift picks up the E-Bike and we proceed to strap the bike to the warehouse rafters. 1:45pm, Tiny finally shows. Finds his bike. Laughs his ass off and instructs us to take it down.

It took quite awhile to get the bike down.

The Kicker is we got absolutely swamped with customers. This was a minimum two-person job, with the forklift. By the time things chilled and we could bring the bike down it was 4:30pm. He was stuck for hours, helping off the clock to try to alleviate the rush so we could spare the time to get his bike down. Never once after that, complained about the part-timers “not having the time to sweep.”

At least it doesn’t sound like Tiny was upset. Not everyone would think this was funny if it happened to their bike.

