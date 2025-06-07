Groom Is Footing The Bill For The Wedding, So He’s Shutting The Bride Out From Making Any Big Decisions

You know how typically the cliche is that a bride controls every tiny detail of a wedding and the groom just sort of shows up when he’s told?

Well, we’ve got the opposite of that cliche here, and it’s a yikes.

AITAH for planning my wedding when my bf is paying for everything? So… my bf pays our wedding. That’s why I’ve been reserved when it comes to wishes in general.

It doesn’t feel like there’s any sort of balance here…

Yesterday we had a big fight, cause he booked a band and a photographer without asking me for my opinion He then said, that he is paying and therefore I am not allowed to make any wishes… or simply not allowed to have an opinion. what the ****? He even said I am ungrateful. I thank him nearly everyday and tell him that i am not taking anything for granted!!!!

Seems like he’s controlling things he shouldn’t even care about choosing?

I got really angry when he said that he already organized a make up artist for me???!!!!! WTH????? Does he also want to choose which underwear I should wear??? AITAH for wanting to be included??

Let’s look at the comments:

You’re getting a free preview, and things are looking grim.

Sure it’s his money, but why wouldn’t he want you both to be happy about the event?

In short:

Seriously. To want a say because you’re paying is completely reasonable. But to want a say because you’re GETTING MARRIED is also reasonable.

I mean, when someone buys you dinner, do they insist they decide what you get to eat?

It’s the same kind of insane behavior.