He Gave His Daughter Money That She Could Spend On College, A House Or A Wedding, But Now He’s Being Criticized Because His Daughter Didn’t Spend It On Her Wedding

AITA because my daughter prioritized education and downpayment on a house over a fancy wedding. AITA, Our oldest daughter is getting married this weekend, and I am hearing that IATA because her wedding is too small/cheap. We have three daughters. When they were little, my wife and I decided to give each of them a set amount of money to help them get started.

My wife calls it their ‘egg yolk.’ Enough to get them hatched, but after the shell cracks, they are on their own. Our goal was that the money should go towards college, a down payment on a home, and their wedding. We provided them with the equivalent of the cost of four years of college at the state’s flagship public university. They were expected to do well academically to earn scholarships and work where they could to make their money last longer.

Our oldest is getting married this weekend. She graduated with her master’s degree this spring. Through scholarships and teaching private music lessons, she managed to stretch her money through graduate school and a down payment on a house they will close on in a couple of months. Her husband graduated two years ago. He has been teaching in the public school during the day and teaching private lessons at night to save enough money to start graduate school this fall.

In our state, the way teachers’ salaries are calculated, there is a strong financial incentive to get one or more graduate degrees early in their careers.

It is crazy how many people are willing to share their opinion that the kid’s wedding is ‘too small.’ Even though they are 25-year-old teachers who are debt-free and will soon own their own house. Maybe I am the jerk, but I think they are prioritizing the right things.

