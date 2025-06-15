He Gets Better Tips if He Lies About Being Single, But Not Everyone Agrees With His Strategy

Pour one out for your bartenders, for real.

It’s a job that comes with all sorts of weird social issues…

Some people love it, others hate it, but if it’s for you?

You’ve really got to commit to the role.

AITAH for pretending to be single? I am a part-time bartender at a sports bar. Our clientele is mostly male (I’d say 75%), white (probably 80+%) skewed a bit older and more blue collar. We have a lot of regulars, and several of them tip pretty well. They tip the female bartenders better than they tip me, but they also treat them worse, so I don’t wish I was in their shoes.

Oh, cool, misogyny…

A few of the regulars (who are some of the big tippers) have decided they’re going to help me get a girlfriend. They give me advice on how to “fix myself up” to attract a woman. When they see me they ask if I have a girlfriend yet, and I always say “not yet.” The thing is, I have a boyfriend, and I don’t think these guys would tip me as well if they knew that.

Oh…cool…homophobia.

*sigh*

One of the other bartenders found out about my boyfriend (long story) and thinks I’m wrong for pretending I don’t have a boyfriend. She says I shouldn’t lie to people for tips. She said if she pretended to be single people would think she was a (word I’m not sure if is permitted here). I think it’s unfair that guys tip the single waitresses more and crappy that people would judge her if she pretended to be single, but I don’t see how hurting myself would help her. Am I really wrong for faking?

Let’s see what the comments make of this:

You seriously don’t need to tell them anything.

Everybody’s faking a version of themselves at work to some extent.

And I mean, if you wanna get TECHNICAL about it…

Bottom line is that homophobia is still very real, and nobody is under any obligation to out themselves where they don’t feel comfortable, end of sentence.

If that means telling some white lies, so be it.

It’s none of their business anyway; you’re there to sell them drinks.

