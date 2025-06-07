Sibling Has Yet To RSVP To His Brother’s Wedding Because He Doesn’t Know If He’ll Bring His Kids, But His Mom Really Wants Everybody To Be There

When you get an invitation to a wedding, it’s a good idea to RSVP ASAP so that the bride and groom can get a guest count and make plans accordingly.

If you were a close family member of the bride or groom, would you assume that your RSVP of “yes” was taken for granted, or would you RSVP ASAP?

In today’s story, the brother of the groom has yet to RSVP, and now his mother seems quite confused no matter how much he explains the situation.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA: I told my mother I probably won’t bring my kids to my brother’s wedding, despite her wishing for them to be there. I am 35 and I have been with my GF for around 12 years, we have two daughters, we never plan on getting married. We are not religious (neither our parents) and we do not see point in getting married. My younger brother (25) is getting married this summer and we got invited to the wedding.

Apparently, he hasn’t RSVPd yet.

My mother called me the other day about something that had to do nothing with the wedding and at the end of the phone call she mentioned I have not filled in some form that you access via QR link on the wedding invitation. I kinda assumed our presence is given since we are family, so I did not bother to fill it out, but I told her I’d check it out and fill it in. She suddenly says, that she would wish we would all go to the wedding (us and our daughters).

There could be a scheduling conflict.

I told her I have to check schedule of my older daughter, since she is signed up for summer camp (we did reserve it like 3 months prior) where she goes every year with her firends and that if the wedding will be mid-term I do not think it makes sense to bring her to wedding.

My mother says “I do not ask you for much, so you could do this for me”. So I stopped her and told her, this is not about her or me, but about how my daughter wishes to spend her summer and that as I said prior, I would check the schedule, ask her and let everyone know how we decided. She says, that if I put it like this she understands, at this point I m thinking we are settled and phone call would be ending.

His mom doesn’t seem to understand.

But no, she suddenly says something like “Well I do not know how many brothers you have but…” (My brother is my only sibling) To which I respond that yes, because it is my brothers wedding I do intend to attend the wedding, but I am not sure about my children. Since this is about 3rd or 4th time I am explaining it to her I am getting slightly frustrated and agitated and I do raise my voice. Mind you I do not shout I am just very firm because we are going in circles.

By this point, he’s pretty frustrated.

When I explain the same thing to her for that 4th time, she suddenly asks why am I so rude to her, that she hopes she is not being rude to me and that she thinks she does not deserve such treatment. I expalin to her, that I am getting furstrated with explaining same thing to her over and over and that I might be grumpy but I am not angry. She cries and hangs up.

He’s wondering if he messed up.

Now I do not think I am a jerk, but thing about jerks is that they are not aware of the fact they are being jerks, so I come here to ask. Further caveats, my mother might have slight narcistic traits and she is very controlling. She can see my daughters whenever she wants, but she rarely does, she lives 5 minutes away from us.

The only way I think he messed up is by not officially RSVPing yet. Check the summer camp schedule, and make it official who will and will not attend. Then Mom will stop asking.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He really needs to fill out the RSVP card.

Grandma could easily spend more time with her granddaughter.

Close family still has to RSVP.

Here’s what this person would do.

This is a good question.

He really needs to RSVP ASAP!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.