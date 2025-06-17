He Muted His Hearing Aids To Keep From Crying At His Sister’s Wedding Vows, But His Family Accused Him Of Acting Cold And Heartless

Weddings bring out strong emotions, but some prefer to stifle those feelings instead of embracing them.

One guest had such a hard time holding back tears that he quietly turned off his hearing aids. But this choice would prove to be quite controversial to the rest of the family.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for muting my hearing aids during my sister’s wedding vows because i already knew what she was going to say? She practiced her vows with me for weeks on end. I was extremely emotional on the day of the wedding but wanted to keep it together.

And so, during the ceremony, I discreetly shut off my hearing aids.

But when everyone else found out, they were appalled.

Somehow all of my family found out and considered it to be “disrespectful.” I was just trying not to cry. I was still there, still supportive. AITA?

Intentions matter, but so does the impact your actions have on everyone else.

What did Reddit have to say?

Vows are important, even if they make you emotional.

This commenter thinks the family is right to be upset at this.

This user asks how the individual would feel if the tables were turned.

On the other hand, maybe the others don’t know how it feels to wear a hearing aid.

In trying to stifle his own emotions, he ended up shutting out something important.

