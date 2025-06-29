June 29, 2025 at 2:48 am

This Gardener Swears Your Plants Can Be Brought Back To Life With Some Espresso, But Is He Serious?

by Ben Auxier

A man watering plants with a coffee

TikTok/brickbybrick034

Look, I don’t know anything about plants, and I don’t drink coffee.

But despite my profound ignorance in both areas, this video smells like nonsense to me.

Judge for yourself after reviewing the entry from TikTok user @brickbybrick034:

A man watering plants with a coffee

TikTok/brickbybrick034

“This is borderline black magic, so I don’t even know if I should be telling you guys this, but…”

A man watering plants with a coffee

TikTok/brickbybrick034

“If you have a tree that’s looking like it’s about to die, like, this guy has a lot of brown on him, all you need is a very sugary, espresso filled drink, and it will bring them back. I’m not joking.”

A man watering plants with a coffee

TikTok/brickbybrick034

“I found that these brown sugar shaken espressos work really well. This is like the Sabrina one from Duncan.”

A man watering plants with a coffee

TikTok/brickbybrick034

“Pop this open, get some at the roots. Oop, there goes my lid. Get some at the roots.”

A man watering plants with a coffee

TikTok/brickbybrick034

“This one’s, like, dead dead. We’re gonna do this one, too. Try and put this more at the base.”

A man watering plants with a coffee

TikTok/brickbybrick034

“I think you guys are under the impression that I’m joking, but I very much am not joking. Like, check back with me in, like, two months. Both of these trees, they’re both gonna be green and healthy. Mark my words.”

@brickbybrick034

Old family secret #gardening #greenthumb

♬ original sound – Brick by Brick

Not seeing any updates anywhere, though…

2025 05 23 18 05 08 This Gardener Swears Your Plants Can Be Brought Back To Life With Some Espresso, But Is He Serious?

Doesn’t work for humans.

2025 05 23 18 05 31 This Gardener Swears Your Plants Can Be Brought Back To Life With Some Espresso, But Is He Serious?

Though maybe it’s not TOTAL nonsense?

2025 05 23 18 05 49 This Gardener Swears Your Plants Can Be Brought Back To Life With Some Espresso, But Is He Serious?

Maybe we are the fool.

2025 05 23 18 06 09 This Gardener Swears Your Plants Can Be Brought Back To Life With Some Espresso, But Is He Serious?

I don’t know how anything works anymore.

The Sifter