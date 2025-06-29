This Gardener Swears Your Plants Can Be Brought Back To Life With Some Espresso, But Is He Serious?

Look, I don’t know anything about plants, and I don’t drink coffee.

But despite my profound ignorance in both areas, this video smells like nonsense to me.

Judge for yourself after reviewing the entry from TikTok user @brickbybrick034:

“This is borderline black magic, so I don’t even know if I should be telling you guys this, but…”

“If you have a tree that’s looking like it’s about to die, like, this guy has a lot of brown on him, all you need is a very sugary, espresso filled drink, and it will bring them back. I’m not joking.”

“I found that these brown sugar shaken espressos work really well. This is like the Sabrina one from Duncan.”

“Pop this open, get some at the roots. Oop, there goes my lid. Get some at the roots.”

“This one’s, like, dead dead. We’re gonna do this one, too. Try and put this more at the base.”

“I think you guys are under the impression that I’m joking, but I very much am not joking. Like, check back with me in, like, two months. Both of these trees, they’re both gonna be green and healthy. Mark my words.”

Not seeing any updates anywhere, though…

Doesn’t work for humans.

Though maybe it’s not TOTAL nonsense?

Maybe we are the fool.

I don’t know how anything works anymore.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁