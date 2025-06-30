He Wants To Take Their Dog With Him When He Goes Running, But His Wife Told Him Not To Take The Dog

When you have a dog, taking the dog for a walk is important, but would it be okay to take the dog for a run instead?

In today’s story, one man wants to combine exercise with dog walking by taking his dog with him when he goes running. His wife thinks this is a really bad idea.

Which one of them is right?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITAH for telling my husband not to run with our dog My husband likes to take our dog running. Our dog hates it – he always hides from my husband when he wears this particular top he only wears to run, whereas he’s normally waiting at the back door super excited when he’s going for a normal walk. I should say our dog is healthy and doesn’t have any injuries that stop him from running (he sprints around a field on his own just fine) We also have a new baby so we both have limited opportunities to exercise (though we each get one evening each to do something and my husband plays sport)

She made a suggestion.

This morning the dog was hiding as my husband was about to take him for a run and I told my husband I didn’t want him running with the dog any more because he clearly hates it and how would he feel if I made him run when he didn’t want to. I said we could walk him separately from his runs.

Her husband didn’t take that well.

My husband blew up saying we don’t have time to do that with the baby any more (which is semi true) and he stormed out the house. On the other side – I could be the AH as it means my husband can’t run and do exercise which he uses as a stress reliever. We also do have limited time and it’s not harming the dog per se.

It’s too bad to make the dog run if he hates it, but I also understand tying to combine walking the dog with exercise.

What does Reddit think of this situation?

This person is on the wife’s side.

Another person explains why the dog may not enjoy these runs.

This person makes a suggestion.

Going running could be hard on the dog.

Her husband is being unreasonable.

