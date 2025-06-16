June 16, 2025 at 10:48 am

He Was Going To Make A Complaint At A Restaurant, But Then He Noticed The Tattoo His Server Had And Changed His Mind

by Ben Auxier

A restaurant server with a semicolon tattoo

TikTok/kambizzzle

Personally, I’ve never been a tattoo guy, but I do understand that they often mean quite a lot to people.

And they can mean a lot to those who see them too, like in this video from TikTok user @kambizzzle:

A man at a restaurant

TikTok/kambizzzle

“When you wanted to complain that the food is too cold…” reads the caption.

A restaurant server with a semicolon tattoo

TikTok/kambizzzle

“…but this is your server’s tattoo.”

A man at a restaurant

TikTok/kambizzzle

A semicolon tattoo is a symbol often adopted by those who have had severe mental health struggles, or even survived a suicide attempt.

@kambizzzle

And then we became friends @deidrettshop_ugc

♬ original sound – kaylynsackar

It certainly stands out.

2025 05 25 18 52 10 He Was Going To Make A Complaint At A Restaurant, But Then He Noticed The Tattoo His Server Had And Changed His Mind

Is this intentional? Or are we reading into it?

2025 05 25 18 52 19 He Was Going To Make A Complaint At A Restaurant, But Then He Noticed The Tattoo His Server Had And Changed His Mind

It can be a sign of solidarity.

2025 05 25 18 52 26 He Was Going To Make A Complaint At A Restaurant, But Then He Noticed The Tattoo His Server Had And Changed His Mind
But what was the hesitation?

2025 05 25 18 52 44 He Was Going To Make A Complaint At A Restaurant, But Then He Noticed The Tattoo His Server Had And Changed His Mind

It’s not entirely clear what the bit was with this video.

But listen, even if someone does struggle mentally, you can avoid triggering that by just not being a jerk about things.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter