He Was Going To Make A Complaint At A Restaurant, But Then He Noticed The Tattoo His Server Had And Changed His Mind

Personally, I’ve never been a tattoo guy, but I do understand that they often mean quite a lot to people.

And they can mean a lot to those who see them too, like in this video from TikTok user @kambizzzle:

“When you wanted to complain that the food is too cold…” reads the caption.

“…but this is your server’s tattoo.”

A semicolon tattoo is a symbol often adopted by those who have had severe mental health struggles, or even survived a suicide attempt.

It certainly stands out.

Is this intentional? Or are we reading into it?

It can be a sign of solidarity.



But what was the hesitation?

It’s not entirely clear what the bit was with this video.

But listen, even if someone does struggle mentally, you can avoid triggering that by just not being a jerk about things.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.