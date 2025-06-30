Her Boss Bragged About Sending People Away The Same Day They Gave Him Their Two Weeks Notice, But She Made Him Regret His Own Words

Being considerate and kind to others usually pays off, especially if you’re in a position of authority.

But way too many people only learn this the hard way.

This is what happened to this woman’s boss when he was boasting about sending people away immediately when they gave him a two-week notice.

Read the story and see how he played himself.

Two-Week Notices Not Accepted. It’s 1993, and my first day of work as a secretary for a high-powered attorney in my hometown. He brags that, when people give a two-week notice, he immediately takes their office key, has them clean out their desk, and hands them a final paycheck.

He was the kind of person who brags about being a jerk. It backfired.

After 8 months of working for him, I call in “needing extra rest” one morning (I was at a job interview), then go in at 1 p.m. and tell him “I quit.” He asks me to finish out the day’s work, which I do.

At the end of the day, he comes to my desk and asks me to at least finish out the week, stating I put them in a hard spot for not giving a two-week notice.

She knew the drill.

I remind him that on my first day of employment he told me he did not accept two-week notices and that is why I did not give a two-week notice. I received my final paycheck and walked out with a smile on my face!

Now he understands that sending someone away immediately is actually unhelpful to the company.

If he thought being unnecessarily offended when someone quits was cool, he was very wrong.

She taught him a valuable lesson.

