Her Boss Wrote Her Up For Calling Out Sick, But When They Pushed It Again After A Hospital Stay, She Documented Everything And Walked Away With $14K Severance

Some employers expect complete loyalty, even when you are too sick to work.

So, what would you do if your boss told you that you were not allowed to call out sick, even when you had COVID? Would you show up to work like he asked? Or would you stand your ground and document everything to protect yourself?

In the following story, one employee finds themselves in this exact scenario and wins big in the end. Here’s what happened.

I can’t call out sick? Ok! I called out sick for the first time, nine months into my new job, with COVID. I avoided contraction for three years and caught it from a coworker. I was told my position (HR/PR) was so essential that I wasn’t allowed to call out sick. (Our PTO was 24 hours sick/yr as the minimum required by state law.) I received a write-up for calling out and responded with a concise detail of employee attendance records, which proved that I was in the 98th percentile. I was asked to wipe my response from the records.

Mr. President learned an important lesson this year.

Three months later, I was hospitalized for pneumonia. I missed one day of work and, upon return, was sent home until I provided a doctor’s note. I spent a $75 copay to get a doc note that confirmed/cleared my absence. Mr. President refused to accept the note allowing my return to work until I provided another note allowing me to return to work. I could have spent the extra money, but I refused. Mr. President spoke with his $250/hr attorney, and I received a $14K severance and a promise not to dispute unemployment.

Wow! That’s a costly mistake!

Let’s see how the people over at Reddit relate to what happened.

According to this reader, karma will get Mr. President.

Here’s someone who thinks she could train her replacement and provide them with insider information.

This must’ve made being sick worth it.

Some countries don’t require any.

What a genius move! Most people would’ve just quit and never gone after the company for wrongdoing.

