Her Boyfriend Ate All Her Food, So She Polished Off A Bag Of The Chocolate Biscuits He Likes

Have you ever had a roommate or a significant other who had absolutely no reservations about eating YOUR food?

It’s infuriating!

But the good news is that there are ways to strike back!

Check out how this woman got even with her boyfriend who couldn’t keep his sticky fingers to himself.

My boyfriend ate all the pulled pork, so I finished his favourite biscuits. “My fiancee can be a little unthinking when it comes to food.

Sounds like a free-for-all!

He comes from a family where the policy was first come first serve and everyone is a glutton, so if you want to have your share you have to be quick about it. I already had to set a very firm rule about not eating my half of the chocolate bars, and he’s usually good about replacing the chocolate anyway. My family is exact opposite: a single chocolate bar could last me up to a month, for example, and my parents always made sure that everyone got their fair share of any treats. This is for context, so you understand that my boyfriend isn’t doing this maliciously. My mom had brought us a tub of pulled pork from a specialty, expensive butcher shop, and I had a little bit for dinner (way less than my allotted half).

Dude?!?!

Then my boyfriend had his dinner (we ate at different times last night, I had to go out) and ate all the pulled pork in the tub. I wanted to have some for lunch today, but none remained! And pulled pork in my country isn’t a common food, usually you only find it in American style burger restaurants, so it’s not like o could go in any random supermarket and getting some! I was so bummed, so for breakfast I finished the bag of chocolate biscuits that he loves. There weren’t many left, just enough for one person. He apologized and promised to check with me if I had my half of any treat we have at home before finishing it. He also said that he deserved my petty revenge.”

She showed him that two can play at that game!

He deserved it! You don’t mess with food.

