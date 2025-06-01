Her Boyfriend Has An Unkind Sense Of Humor, And Refuses To Apologize For Making Fun Of Her

Sometimes people use humor to be unkind and then they gaslight people if they defend themselves.

AITA for calling my boyfriend out after he made a joke about me in front of his friends

I have Ben dating my boyfriend for a bit over a year. Things are mostly good. He’s funny and we get along well. But sometime his jokes, kinda cross the line. Anyway, we were hanging out with his friends the other night, just chilling, eating pizza, talking whatever.

What happened next was not fun.

Then out of nowhere he goes, “Haha yeah she can’t cook for ****. She almost burned instant noodles once.” Everyone laughed. Except me. I just sat there like… What? Like yeah okay, I’m not exactly a chef, but I can cook. And even if I couldn’t, why say it like that in front of everyone? I just kinda awkward-laughed and tried to move on.

But then she called him on it.

Later when we got back, I told him it made me feel kinda bad. He was like “Oh my god, it was just a joke” and told me I was being dramatic. Then he got annoyed and said I was ruining the night over nothing. Now he’s being cold and distant. And one of his friends even messaged me like “LOL that’s just how he jokes. Don’t take it personally.” So now I’m confused. Am I being too sensitive? I didn’t yell or anything, I just told him it made me feel weird. But now I feel like I messed up?

Here is what people are saying.

