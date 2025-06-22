Her Boyfriend Kept Criticizing Her Cooking, So She Told Him She Won’t Make Him Food Anymore

This guy you’re gonna meet in this story is a real gem…

AITA for refusing to cook for my boyfriend again? “I (21 F) have been with my BF (20) for 4 years. I will be the first to admit that I’m not the best at cooking, but I can follow directions and get the job done. My boyfriend has been feeling a little under the weather the last few days and asked me to make hash browns for him, which I initially refused because I wasn’t confident in my ability to make them, but my boyfriend kept asking so I gave in.

When I initially made them, I made 4 hash brown patties that all looked pretty good. It contained egg, potato, and a little bit of a flour, and I followed a video I saw on TikTok. However, I forgot to wash off the potato shavings which made them come out a little gummy. I gave them to my boyfriend who thanked me, took a very small bite, didn’t chew, immediately spat them out, and said they were very gross. I took a bite of them, and they tasted fine to me. Yes, they were a little gummy, but overall edible. They tasted like potatoes. I didn’t add much salt or pepper to them because my boyfriend has a low tolerance for salt, while I like a lot of salt, and I didn’t want to overwhelm him with it.

I figured if he wanted more he could have more, which is what I told him, but he refused to eat them. So, I decided to give it one more try and make more hash browns, this time, I did everything the same but I washed the shavings and cooked the hash browns all together instead of small patties. I don’t know what I did, but the hash browns wouldn’t stick together in the pan. I also made some eggs for my boyfriend if he wanted that. He came downstairs right when I finished making everything and saw the plate, said the hash browns looked disgusting, but he’d eat the eggs.

I was annoyed by this and told him that I wouldn’t make him food anymore since anytime I did, he seemed to have some issue with it. I went back upstairs a little after him, and saw he threw the entire plate away, without even trying the hash browns at all. I feel guilty. Like I’m such an incompetent person that I can’t even make hash browns, but it really bothered me that he wouldn’t even try them. My BF is mad at me now. AITA?

