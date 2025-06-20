Her Boyfriend Let His Depression Control His Life, So She Felt Left To Carry The Entire Weight Of Their Relationship

Mental health challenges can test even the most loving partnerships.

As her depressed partner’s days blurred into restless nights and unfinished tasks, one young woman found herself resentful as she began to carry way more than her fair share in the relationship.

AITA: Jealous of my depressed partner

AITA: Jealous of my depressed partner I (26F) work full time and have also been completing a university degree over the last few years. Since the start of this year, my workload has been extremely high, and I’ve been very tired and stressed.

Unfortunately, her partner hasn’t been doing enough to contribute.

My partner (28M) has been depressed the last year and has been taking steps to get help, such as going on medication and seeing medical professionals. However, he works for himself and is doing very little actual work.

His days end up looking very different than her own.

Most days, I come home from my job and he hasn’t done a single minute of work. He often falls asleep on the couch in the evening or comes to bed between 2-4 am, then sleeps in or complains he’s exhausted the next day and feels like crap.

There are things that he does do well, but still, it hasn’t felt like enough lately.

To my partner’s credit, he is very supportive and loving and does a lot of the housework. However, I’ve really been struggling with the fact he hasn’t been working. I’m very financially stressed and feel like there is a lot of pressure on me to finish my degree, work hard, and get promoted so we can earn more money because we’re basically just living off my wage (not a lot).

She knows what it’s like to experience mental health struggles, but she wonders if she has much left to give.

I know he’s depressed and that it’s hard to get things done when you’re depressed; I’ve been there myself. But I’m starting to get quite annoyed and even jealous of him just sleeping in or lying around when I’m working my butt off and exhausted.

He puts in a little effort, but overall she feels like a lot needs to change.

As I’ve stated, he does do a lot of the housework, so it’s not like he’s doing nothing. But it’s just hard that he’s not working and not even trying to get to sleep on time. He keeps going to the doctor but isn’t putting in effort to improve his lifestyle. AITA for getting grumpy at him? I try to be supportive and encouraging, but I snap sometimes and tell him I’m jealous.

He wasn’t the only one struggling, even if his pain looked different.

What did Reddit have to say?

It’s time to do some real reflection about this relationship.

Perhaps the two can collaborate on healthier habits to start incorporating to help kick his depression.

Perhaps being more communicative about solutions is the best approach here.

She knew depression wasn’t something he could simply shake off, but neither were the bills, the deadlines, or the growing resentment.

She wanted to be patient, but even compassion has its limits.

