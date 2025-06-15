Her Boyfriend Wants Her To Help Pay The Mortgage, But She Feels Like She Already Contributes Enough To The Household

I don’t want to sound too harsh or anything, but the guy you’re going to read about in the story below sounds like a BUM.

And I have a feeling that his girlfriend is catching on to that unfortunate fact…

Check out the story she wrote on Reddit and see if you think she’s doing anything wrong.

AITA for not paying my BF’s mortgage? “I (29f) moved in with my BF (36m) a year ago. We were only together for about 2 months when I moved in with him and I thought it was too early but I was in a tough spot financially. I had lost my job and worked part time and I couldn’t afford to pay rent anymore, so he took me in.

This doesn’t sound good…

He quit his job shortly before I moved in, “because it sucked” and hasn’t found a new one since then. He also had some old debts he wasn’t paying off so he got a distraint. Two weeks after the move, I found a decent job and started making actual money. Seeing the situation and having a source of income, I decided we needed to talk finances. My BF got very offended and although I was more than willing to contribute, we pretty much came to no agreement. In the beginning, I would give him cash on a weekly basis so he has some money at hand while I’m not home. It didn’t work though bc my BF isn’t very good at handling money.

This guy…

After some time, I stopped giving him cash and started to handle the money myself. I would buy groceries, dog & cat food, pay for his & my phone, train & bus tickets, gas, firewood etc. I paid one or two installments of his mortgage and two electricity bills. Our household pretty much eats up all of my money each month. And yet, he keeps telling me: you live here for free! How come you don’t have any more money left? He says he’s paying for the mortgage, taxes, bills and insurance and blames me for not contributing and that he’s paying all of that with his savings. Last week, I blew up. I asked him how much should I give you so it’s fair? He said 300€. Okay. I brought him 300 the very same day. I also said, this is my contribution, so no more groceries. Now he says I deceived him and the money he asked for wasn’t meant for groceries. AITA?”

Let’s see how readers reacted.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual was surprised.

This Reddit user didn’t hold back.

Another reader had a lot to say.

Maybe this woman needs to start looking for a new boyfriend…

And a new place to live.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.