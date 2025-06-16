Her Brother Wants To Borrow Her Car After He Crashed The Last One And Blamed Her, So Her Answer Is Obvious

Families generally help each other out.

But where do you draw the line?

AITA for refusing to let my brother borrow my car again after he crashed it once and blamed me?

A little backstory first…

I (26F) have a reliable used car that I worked hard to pay off. About a year ago, my younger brother Kyle (23M) begged me to let him borrow it for a weekend trip. I was hesitant, but he promised to be careful.

And, well, you already know what happened:

Long story short, he got into a minor accident—rear-ended someone at a red light. Thankfully no one was hurt, but my front bumper was wrecked. To make things worse, he told our parents that the brakes were faulty and implied I gave him a dangerous car. I was furious because my car had just passed inspection and I’d never had issues with it.

What’s worse, insurance didn’t take care of it.

I ended up paying most of the repair cost out of pocket because he didn’t have enough money or insurance to cover it. Now, fast forward to last week—Kyle’s car broke down, and he asked if he could borrow mine again “just for a few days.” I told him no. I don’t trust him with it anymore, especially after what happened last time and how he tried to blame me.

Is it a grudge? Or just practicality?

He got mad, said I was “holding a grudge,” and that “family should help each other.” Even my mom said I was being dramatic and “he learned his lesson.” But honestly? I don’t feel like taking that risk again. AITA for refusing to lend him my car again?

Let’s see what the comments have to say:

Seems like he could have done some bare minimum here.

If mom is so sure about it, let her step up.

This is insanely practical:

I hesitate to lend my car to anyone. Not because I don’t trust them, but because I know accidents happen, and my insurance won’t cover it if they’re the driver.

Simple as that.

