Her Coworker Rubbed Her Belly Assuming She’s Pregnant, So She Put Her In Her Place

Pregnancy comments can be annoying for a lot of women, but they’re especially annoying for women who aren’t pregnant and who don’t plan on getting pregnant any time soon.

This woman’s coworker rubbed her belly and made a pregnancy-related comment about her.

She was furious, but based on her boss’s reaction, she’s wondering if she overreacted.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for snapping when someone rubbed my belly and implied I might be pregnant? Today, my office building was throwing a little fiesta-themed event. They offered free lunch in the cafeteria. A bunch of us went down to grab food.

This woman commented on a bird near her house.

I was standing in line, I opened the Nest camera app to check on something. I saw a little bird that’s been showing up outside every day. I laughed and casually said something to no one in particular. “This bird comes to visit me every day.”

A coworker suddenly rubbed her belly and made a pregnancy comment.

Right after I said that, a coworker came up. She rubbed my belly without asking. She said, “Maybe it’s because you’ve got a baby bird on the way.” Note that she has made pregnancy comments toward me before.

She got enraged and snapped back.

I felt this immediate wave of rage. Why are we still doing this in 2025? So, I said, “Don’t be wishing that kind of bad luck on me.”

Her coworker was shocked.

She looked super taken aback. My boss overheard. He also looked at me like I’d just said something offensive.

She doesn’t know if she did the right thing.

It felt like I was the crazy one for being upset. But I didn’t ask to be touched. I’m not pregnant. I really don’t like people making those kinds of comments about my body. Now, I’m wondering AITA for reacting the way I did?

Her coworker’s comment and actions were very inappropriate.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Pregnancy comments are so last decade.

