Her Dad Passed Last Year, And Now She’s Uncomfortable With How A Family Friend Wants To Honor Him At Her Wedding

Losing a parent at any age can be really hard, and it doesn’t make it any easier when people who weren’t as close to your parent as you were are also grieving.

How would you react if a family friend wanted to honor your late father at their wedding? Would you find this touching or weird?

In today’s story, one young woman is upset about this situation, and she’s wondering if she should try to get the bride to change her plans.

Let’s read the whole story.

WIBTA – Your Wedding, My Dad My dad passed a year ago unexpectedly, and he was a big presence in not only my life but a lot of our family friends lives. Recently a family friend’s daughter got engaged. She’s younger, I think 21? And she was telling me some of her plans for her wedding, including how she’d like to honor my dad at her wedding.

Here’s the kind of influence her dad had in her friend’s life.

Her parents spilt when she was very young, and whenever we saw her with her mom, my dad would be a fatherly presences. He did this with a lot of kiddos, he was just always really good with children. He knew how to get them engaged. But mind you, her dad has always been a part of her life. As far as I’m aware he’s a great guy, her mom and him just felt they’d be better as friends than as a couple.

She doesn’t like this idea.

Now, I love the idea of her honoring my dad. But her plan is to have a chair saved for him in the front, with his picture and have her bridesmaids – no, I am not a bridesmaid – lay a flower on the chair for him. As sweet as her plan sounds, it makes me feel uncomfortable. He was MY dad.

She’s wondering if she should say something.

I haven’t gotten married yet, hopefully in the next year or so. But it just feels wrong to me. And my mom is NOT a fan of her plans. I’d be totally fine with having a picture of him on like a table for guests who will never make it kind of thing. So WIBTA if I told her that I’m uncomfortable to make a big production of my dad at her wedding?

I would think the bride’s father would be offended that she’s honoring another father figure at her wedding when her real dad who is a part of her life is right there. And, no, I don’t think OP is wrong for thinking it’s a little too much the way this bride wants to honor OP’s dad.

