Her Dad Went To Rehab, And Her Relatives Think She’s Awful For Booking A Beach Vacation For Herself, Her Mother, And Her Brother

It is insensitive to enjoy your life when someone in your immediate family is in rehab?

If your mentally abusive father were admitted to rehab, would you think it were in poor taste to go on vacation, or would it be the perfect time to go?

The young woman in today’s story thought it was the perfect time for a vacation, but now she’s thinking she might’ve been wrong.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for taking my mom on a beach getaway while my father was in rehab? AITA for taking my mom on a beach getaway while my father was in rehab? Hi, I’m a 21-year-old female. I recently took my mom (42F) and my younger brother (14M) on a beach getaway for a week after my father (49M) was admitted into rehab for alcohol abuse. My father has been a chronic alcoholic for years and has repeatedly gone in and out of rehab.

Her mom has put up with a lot.

Over time, my mom who is a sweet and innocent woman who used to love traveling stopped going out altogether because of him. He often suspected her of having an affair and would control her movements, preventing her from leaving the house. My mother complied with his controlling behavior, simply wanting the emotional abuse to end.

She really wanted to do something nice for her mom and brother.

My childhood wasn’t exactly pleasant either, and I don’t want my brother to go through the same thing. I want to give him the best possible life, and I’ll do whatever it takes to make him happy. As for my mom, I love her deeply, and I wanted to give her a break from the years of tension and confinement. So, as soon as my father was taken to rehab, I booked the tickets and made reservations for a beach vacation.

It was a great vacation!

Honestly, it was wonderful. It felt peaceful without my father there, and I was just happy to see my mom and brother enjoying themselves for once. Being the eldest, I take full responsibility for my family and I’m committed to doing my best for them.

Her relatives thought the trip was a bad idea.

But when relatives and family friends found out about the trip, they started criticizing me, calling me shameless and insensitive. Some even blamed my mother, saying she “didn’t raise her children properly.” What started as a relaxing getaway has now turned into a mental burden because of these hurtful comments. I’m left questioning myself. was I wrong? Am I really that insensitive and careless? The opinions and judgments from others have made me doubt my intentions, even though I genuinely meant well.

The relatives are probably just jealous. It sounds like they needed a relaxing vacation together without any drama.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks she’s a really good daughter.

The vacation was a very loving thing to do.

This person thinks her parents should get divorced.

Another child of an alcoholic weighs in.

They deserved that vacation.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.