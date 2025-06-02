Her Family Welcomed A Foster Child Into Their Home, But She Felt Pushed Aside And Forgotten So She Lashed Out In A Hurtful Way

Blending new family members into an existing household is rarely seamless, but on one fateful Mother’s Day, simmering tensions came to a boil.

When one teen began to run out of patience for her new nine-year-old foster sister, she had some harsh words that made the day harder for everyone involved.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

AITA for telling my foster sister she ruined Mother’s Day I’m (17f) the youngest of 6 kids. I’m the only one still at home full time, and my parents decided the house felt too empty, so they started fostering Lola (9) a few months ago.

Needless to say, welcoming in a new family member has been a huge adjustment.

Lola’s cute, but she’s kinda a pain. We have a big sectional recliner. Lola refuses to sit on the couch with us, so she has her own chair that is off limits to everyone else.

Lola has needed a lot of accommodations for her transition into the home.

If I want to go out to eat, it has to be with my dad or when my oldest sister (29) is available to babysit because restaurants are too much for Lola. If we get takeout, she stays in her room and won’t come out to eat until the rest of us are done. The only way she’ll eat with us is if my mom cooks, so we have to do that almost every night.

And her struggles never fail to impact everyone else in the home.

She hides food in her room, which attracts bugs, but she has a huge fear of bugs, so they’ve switched her room twice and have it deep cleaned every week to stop it from getting infested. She’s also extremely attached to my mom and my oldest sister, so if they’re around, everything revolves around her.

Some come Mother’s Day, tensions were lingering big time.

On Sunday, we had a big Mother’s Day party with our entire family. All of my siblings, most of my aunts, uncles, and cousins, and my grandparents came over. Everyone was in the backyard, but Lola was overwhelmed, so she made my mom stay in her room with her. My oldest sister tried to step in, but that ended with both of them having to stay with her.

So finally, she couldn’t hold in her anger any longer.

After everyone left, I found my mom and Lola in the kitchen making Lola’s mac and cheese and dino nuggets. I told Lola that she completely ruined Mother’s Day for us by clinging to my mom. She started crying and went to her room.

Now the rest of her family is upset with her for upsetting Lola.

She hasn’t left her room since I said that, and apparently my mom’s having a hard time getting her to eat, so now my parents are ticked with me. I don’t think I did anything wrong because I just told her the truth, but I wanted to see: AITA for saying that?

Her emotions were truthful, but it was the delivery that really stung.

What did Reddit think?

This situation sounds like it’s been a hard adjustment for everyone involved.

Maybe a heart-to-heart with Lola is really what’s needed here.

Maybe Lola’s bad behavior is just a sign of something much deeper.

Maybe Mother’s Day was a particularly difficult holiday for Lola.

Between new routines and unspoken tensions, the house may feel more fragile than ever, but that doesn’t mean it will stay this way forever.

With enough love and communication, this family can overcome their differences.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.