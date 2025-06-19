Her Fiance Called With A Quick Question About Wedding Planning, But It’s Not What You’d Expect

Most online posts about wedding planning are full of stress, or anger, or worry.

But this one? Just good old fashioned silly.

Here it is from TikTok user @bishopbrooklyn:

“What did you just say?,” asks the bride to be into her phone, clearly backing the conversation up now that her friend has started filming. “Can you ask me one more time?”

“Fiance’s voice comes over the phone: Do we need, like, candles for – birthday, like those cute, not like the numbers, but just like, birthday candles for our wedding cake?”

“Um, no, we don’t.”

“Okay.”

“Love you.”

“Love you. Bye.”

But wait, it’s get better:

Hey, customs change, yanno?

Make a wish!

At least she was nice about it.

The start of a great running joke?

Here’s to a bright, candle-filled future!

