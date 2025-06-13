Her Friend Obsessively Tracked Her Ex’s Location After Their Breakup, But When She Warned The Ex Her Friend Felt Betrayed

Sometimes people struggle to let go of relationships, even when it’s clear they’re over.

But when one woman’s cling to hope after a painful breakup turned into obsessively tracking his every move, one friend had to step in to warn the ex of her increasingly invasive behavior.

AITA for telling my friends ex she was stalking him My friend (25F) recently got dumped about a month ago by a guy she thought she was going to marry (they had been together 5.5 months). His reasoning was that she was too negative for him, which is a really fair critique because she is.

But this friend refused to let go, even after they had gone their separate ways.

Somehow though, she thought that they still had a chance of getting back together. She would always tell me, “If he just saw how much better I’m doing and how much more positive I am, he’d want me back.” He had forgotten to turn off his location, and she would check it all day long. She would send me screenshots of him driving in a general area by her house and think he was coming over to get back together.

Her behavior quickly went from clingy to creepy.

Any time we spoke, she was telling me how she was worried about him because he wasn’t doing his normal routine (not at his house at the regular time, not going to church, staying out later, going to places she didn’t recognize, etc). She could literally give me a play-by-play of his entire day, and she would overanalyze the whole thing. She even ended up getting a job at his current company. She was really not coping well.

She tries to warn her friend that what she’s doing isn’t okay.

I told her several times that she needed to stop checking it, remove it, etc., because this was not a healthy behavior. After an entire month of that, I was super uncomfortable knowing she continued to check his every move and he clearly had no idea. I felt like it wasn’t fair to him to have his privacy violated like that.

So when she refused to stop, she decided she needed to intervene.

I told my boyfriend, who is a casual friend of his, and we decided that he should tell the ex that his location is still on. The ex had no idea it was still on and was very grateful he was told.

Now she wonders if her friend is giving her the cold shoulder.

My friend has been acting weird the last few times I’ve seen her, and I’m wondering if she found out somehow. AITA for warning her ex to turn off his location when she was clearly abusing that “privilege”? Did I violate her trust by telling him?

Stalking someone’s location after you’ve broken up does sound like an unhealthy habit.

What did Reddit make of this?

This commenter emphatically believes she did the right thing by warning her friend’s ex.

It’s clear to this user that this behavior is anything but innocent.

All sorts of boundaries are being crossed here.

Friendship doesn’t mean agreeing with everything your friends do.

In this situation, she acted out of concern and integrity, not betrayal.

Sometimes you have to stick up for what’s right, even if those close to you don’t agree.

