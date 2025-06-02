Her Friend Wanted To Bring Her Dog Over To Hang Out, But She Told Her The Dog Wasn’t Welcome

When you are friends with someone who has a dog, you have to tolerate the dog when you go to visit.

What would you do if your friend asked if she could bring the dog to your house, even though you know that the dog is not very well-behaved?

That is what happened to the friend in this story, and when she said no, the dog owner got upset.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not allowing my friend to bring to bring their pet to my house? I (28F) recently had a bit of disagreement with one of my close friends (27F). To give some context, my friend has this pet, a dog, who is a bit of a handful. It’s a cute dog, no doubt, but it has some behavioral issues like jumping on people, barking excessively, and sometime even chewing on furniture. When ever I visit her place, I’m always wary because her dog can be a bit much, but I tolerate it because it’s her pet.

I certainly don’t blame her for not wanting the dog there.

Last week, we planned a hangout at my place, and she asked if she could bring her dog along. I hesitated for a moment but told her no. I explained that my apartment is small, and I’m not comfortable having a dog that I’m not familiar with running around potentially damaging things. I also told her that I wasn’t in the mood for the stress of dealing with pet, especially since I was just looking forward to some quiet time.

Why do people think they should be able to bring their dogs everywhere?

She got upset and argued that I was being unfair, saying that she always makes accommodations for me when I visit her, and that it’s only fair I do the same for her. I understand that, but I really value the calmness of my space, and I just didn’t feel like dealing with the chaos of an unfamiliar dog running around. It turned into a bit of a back-and-forth, and she ended up leaving early because she was so upset.

I think she handled it quite well.

Now, I’m feeling like maybe I could have handled the situation better. I know she really cares about her dog and probably thought I was being harsh. But at the same time, I don’t feel like I should have to accommodate something that would make me uncomfortable just to make her happy. So, AITA for not allowing her to bring her dog to my place?

Not at all. People with dogs need to realize that not everyone loves dogs and that they aren’t welcome everywhere.

Check out some of the top comments on Reddit to see what others have to say.

She gets to decide who (and what) comes in the home.

This commenter says that not everyone loves animals.

Exactly, not everyone is comfortable with pets.

This dog owner doesn’t bring her dog to other people’s houses.

Train the dang dog.

Why do people think their dogs are welcomed everywhere?

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.