Her Friend Who Got Evicted Asked If He Could Stay At Her Place For A Few Weeks, But She Said No Because She Doesn’t Have The Space

Homelessness is a serious problem.

If one of your friends got evicted and was going to be homeless, would you let them stay with you even if you didn’t have much space, or would you try to help them find somewhere else to stay?

This woman has a friend who got evicted after losing his job.

He asked her if he could stay at her place for a few weeks, but she has multiple reasons why she thinks that’s a bad idea.

AITA… For not letting my friend stay with me after he got evicted? This has been bugging me. And I’m not sure if I’m being a jerk, or just setting boundaries. My friend (30M) recently got evicted because he lost his job and couldn’t pay rent.

This woman wasn’t that close with her friend who just got evicted.

I’m (28F) and we’ve been friends for like 6 years. We’re not super close, but we’ve always been cool. We’ve hung out a bunch of times over the years.

She helped him a little, but he asked for more.

When he told me what happened. I helped him look up some shelters and local programs. I even gave him $100 to get by. Then, he asked if he could crash at my place for “a couple of weeks.” Just until he figured things out.

She said no.

Problem is, I live in a tiny one-bedroom with my cat, and I really value my space. I also work from home. I need it to be quiet and not stressful. I told him I didn’t think I could do it, but I’d still help him however I could otherwise.

He started treating her coldly, and other friends sided with him.

He got super cold after that. He said if it was him, he’d never let me be out on the street. Some mutuals are also kind of hinting that I could’ve helped more. They were like, “It’s just a couple weeks.” I feel bad, but also like… I need to protect my peace.

She doesn’t have that much space and needs it quiet to work from home. Those are very good reasons to say no.

A couple of weeks always turn into months.

