Her Mother’s Boyfriend Showed Up At Her Dad’s Funeral, So She Got Really Upset With Her Mother And Left

Everyone grieves in different ways, but it makes the grieving process even harder when another family member is being completely disrespectful.

How would you react if your mother brought her boyfriend to your father’s funeral? Would you think this was acceptable or completely wrong?

This woman met her mother’s boyfriend for the first time at her father’s funeral, and things haven’t been the same ever since.

Check out the full story.

AITAH for walking out of my dad’s funeral after my mom brought her boyfriend and sat him in the front row I’m 26 and three weeks ago I lost my dad after a long and painful illness, and while we all knew it was coming, it didn’t make it any easier. Especially for me since I was always closest to him growing up, kind of his person in the family, the one he leaned on emotionally, and the one who stayed by his side through everything toward the end. He had very specific wishes for his funeral.

Something simple, private, with only close family and friends, nothing fancy, and my older brother and I took care of most of the planning while my mom stayed quiet through the process, which we figured was just her way of dealing with the grief, so we didn’t push her or ask much from her. On the day of the funeral I got there early, mostly to make sure everything was in place.

And when I walked in, I saw a man I didn’t recognize sitting in the front row next to my mom, and for a second I thought maybe it was a relative or a friend of hers we hadn’t met, but when I asked my cousin who he was, I found out it was her new boyfriend. Someone she had apparently been seeing for the past few months while my dad was on hospice, and no one had told me, not even a hint.

It completely took the air out of me, not just because she brought him, but because she sat him in the front row like he belonged there, like he had some kind of place in this goodbye. And I just stood there, frozen, trying to process how my mom, who was still married to my dad, who had never said a word about moving on, had the nerve to bring the guy she’s dating to the funeral and introduce him to people like it was totally normal. I didn’t yell, I didn’t cause a scene, I didn’t even speak to her, I just quietly walked out of the service.

Sat in my car, and cried because I couldn’t wrap my head around how she could do that, and when my brother came out and told me I should come back in. I told him I couldn’t, that I wouldn’t be able to sit through the rest of the service without breaking down completely, so I stayed outside until it was over. Since then she’s texted me a few times saying she’s heartbroken that I walked out, that she needed me there and I abandoned her, and my aunt told me I embarrassed the family by leaving like that.

And now my brother says while he agrees it was weird, he thinks I need to let it go and stop making it into something bigger. But I just can’t because it keeps replaying in my head. I understand that people grieve in different ways, and maybe she had already emotionally checked out of the marriage before any of us knew, but it felt like she turned my dad’s funeral into the introduction to her new relationship and expected us to be okay with it, and now I feel like I’m the only one who’s actually struggling with what that moment really meant.

I haven’t talked to her since, and honestly, I don’t know how to look her in the eye right now without saying something I’ll regret, but part of me wonders if I overreacted or if walking out made me selfish when I should’ve just sucked it up and stayed. AITAH for walking out of my dad’s funeral because my mom brought her boyfriend?

