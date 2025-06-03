Her Husband Came Up With A Business Idea With Three Other Guys, But It Would Involve A Big Investment And He’s Already In Debt

When you’re married, big decisions should be mutual.

In this woman’s case, her husband seems to have decided to start a new venture and invest quite a lot of money without talking to her first.

The worst part is, it doesn’t even sound like a good idea. But he’s upset that she’s not being “supportive”.

Is she in the wrong?

Read the story and analyze the situation.

AITA for not being supportive about my husband’s “business idea” My husband (42) came home with a business proposal that he and my uncle apparently had a meeting about. The idea is that they want to start a lineman business (whatever that entails). I didn’t ask many questions, but what I did say was “how much is this going to cost?” To which he responded that in the meeting, they decided that this “business venture” will probably need $10,000 from each person.

That’s quite the investment. Especially considering the circumstances.

This includes my husband, uncle, cousin and their new friend who they’ve only known for a couple of months. This friend is currently in our city on a contract as a lineman so that’s where they got their idea. My husband currently owes $52,000 (give or take) in student loans on a degree that he doesn’t have. We have also been trying to conceive. We also have a house that we need to renovate so we can sell or even rent it.

Surely her husband and his buddies must have a clear roadmap. Right?

That house has just been sitting there for years, just accumulating taxes (which we owe right now) because it’s currently uninhabitable, so we’re getting no income there. We worked out the total cost of renovations to be about 50-60k. All of this is what swirled around my mind when he said $10,000.

She was concerned. So she kept asking him questions.

My response to this was, “where are you going to get that money from? Because we have all these other expenses to cover.” I then went really quiet because I’m sitting there waiting for a response and he couldn’t give me an answer but I could also feel myself getting angry. This whole thing is making me upset because he is signing up for extra expenses that we can’t handle.

But he didn’t think her concerns were warranted.

And for them to have a meeting to discuss this means they’ve probably talked about it at some point in time, and he didn’t say anything to me. Not only that, but the way he was talking made it sound like they’ve already made decisions. Maybe I’m reading too much into that part? Anyway, he got mad at me, saying he brought it up because he wanted me to be more supportive of his idea.

Now she’s wondering if she’s really being unsupportive.

I don’t understand why HE’s the one who’s mad when he’s trying to take on more than we can handle. He hasn’t said anything about getting certified/ schooling for this either, which when I looked it up, is supposedly 2-3 years. So, not only will it be $10,000 but another extra unknown amount for certification/schooling. I’m wondering if they’ve even thought that far ahead. AITA?

Maybe she is being unsupportive… of bankruptcy.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

Her husband seems bothered by her questions, probably because he didn’t think things through.

He should be talking way more openly about his plans with his life partner.

